Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.25. 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,530. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

