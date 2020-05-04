Honeywell International’s (HON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. 4,120,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

