Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.12. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 53,060 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

