Hyman Charles D Buys 1,965 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. 16,121,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,492,838. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

