Hyman Charles D Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after buying an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $160.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

