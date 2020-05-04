Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,345,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

