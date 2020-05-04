Hyman Charles D Decreases Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the third quarter worth $202,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Heico by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

NYSE HEI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 647,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,741. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.