Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,987. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

