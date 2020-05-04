Hyman Charles D Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.