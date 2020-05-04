Hyman Charles D Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,915,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,158. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

