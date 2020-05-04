Hyman Charles D Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.