Hyman Charles D Has $495,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $22,201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 931.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 98,674 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

ADSK traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.80. 1,151,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,801. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

