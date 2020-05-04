Hyman Charles D Has $606,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.48. 2,612,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

