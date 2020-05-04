Hyman Charles D Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

COST traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.49. 2,474,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

