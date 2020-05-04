Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.44. 4,772,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.