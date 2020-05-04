Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 4,251,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,299. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

