Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,061 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

