Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,270,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,539. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

