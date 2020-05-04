Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. 1,074,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.42 and its 200 day moving average is $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

