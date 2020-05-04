Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.35. 34,049,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.