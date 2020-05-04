Hyman Charles D Sells 1,280 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.03. 2,982,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $210.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

