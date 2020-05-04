Hyman Charles D Sells 1,785 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,389,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. 582,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,208. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

