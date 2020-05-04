Hyman Charles D Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $81.86. 6,798,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.