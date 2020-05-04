Hyman Charles D Sells 265 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

LLY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. 2,225,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

