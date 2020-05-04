Hyman Charles D Sells 300 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.