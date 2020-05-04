Hyman Charles D Sells 410 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.26% of American National Insurance worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

ANAT traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAT shares. ValuEngine cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.