Hyman Charles D Sells 5,627 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UGI were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 395.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 1,473,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

