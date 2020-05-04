Hyman Charles D Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 968.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 172,395 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,436,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 281,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,457,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

