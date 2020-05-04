Hyman Charles D Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 662,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,527,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 305,957 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,000.

Shares of EWA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 2,519,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,429. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

