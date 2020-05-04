Insider Selling: 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Sells 7,894 Shares of Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 2,225,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

