Insider Selling: 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Sells 7,894 Shares of Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 2,225,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
