Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.19-3.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. Insperity also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.02-1.29 EPS.

Insperity stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. 601,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

