Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 589.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $65,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,715,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,732,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

