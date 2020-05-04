Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,700,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,732,215. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

