iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

