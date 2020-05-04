iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.83. 1,951,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,257. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

