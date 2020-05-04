iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $60.52. 6,500,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

