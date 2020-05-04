iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.94. 1,099,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

