iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. 32,088,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

