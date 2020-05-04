iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.93. The company had a trading volume of 771,258 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

