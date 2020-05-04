Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.3–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.38. 331,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

