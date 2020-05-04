JMP Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN traded up $29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

