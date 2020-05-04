Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.57.

KOS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

