Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. 1,076,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

