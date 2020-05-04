Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

