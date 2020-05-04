Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

