Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 3.1% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.