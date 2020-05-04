Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 168.5% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

