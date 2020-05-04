Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

