Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes $952,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Biogen comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

