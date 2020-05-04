Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,385 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 2,225,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,111 shares of company stock worth $2,479,810. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

