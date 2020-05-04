Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,385 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 2,225,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.
In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,111 shares of company stock worth $2,479,810. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.